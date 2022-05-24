Michiel Dean Pullen

April 22, 1950 –

April 21, 2022

Michiel Dean Pullen of Pearland, Texas, passed away on April 21, 2022.

Michiel was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Leon Pullen and Margie Marie Pullen; and his sister, Deborah Masterson.

He leaves behind his children, Cory Pullen, Robin Pullen and Stacey Pullen.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on June 11, 2022, at Sherwood Forest Faire in Paige, Texas.

