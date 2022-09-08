Patrica Anne Young Perry
August 1, 1938 –
September 4, 2022
Patrica Anne Young Perry was a loving friend, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She went home to meet her Savior on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 84.
A Viewing will be held at the Lake Jackson Church of Christ, 402 Center Way, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. with Allen Ritchie officiating. The family would like to invite you to join them for lunch and fellowship at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or the Lake Jackson Church of Christ.
Pat was born in Quanah, Texas, on August 1, 1938, to J. Curtis Young and Emma Kathleen (Payne) Young. She moved to Lake Jackson with her parents in the early 1940’s. Pat believed they were some of the first residents of Lake Jackson. The story goes that she and her family “snuck in” to the duplexes, on Trumpet Vine, three days before the city had electricity! In 1955, Pat’s mother was remarried to Cecil Warren Ligon, who became her rock with his unconditional love and support.
In 1956, Pat graduated from Brazosport High School and later met the love of her life, James Reid Perry, at a local dance. The night they met, James told Pat, “Either you really like me, or you are the biggest flirt I have ever met”! On March 28, 1959, Pat married James at the Lake Jackson Church of Christ. They had a deep love and remarkable bond, raising their three children together.
Patricia loved children and teaching. After receiving her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education, later in life, she became a teacher, a lifelong passion. Mrs. Perry touched the lives of many children over the years. She taught third grade at A.P. Beutel Elementary, then Gifted and Talented throughout BISD before retiring in 2006. Pat was so loved that they begged her to return after retirement, and she continued to substitute teach for another year.
Pat was a devout Christian and loved the Lord wholeheartedly. She was an active member of the Lake Jackson Church of Christ and Oakwood Baptist in New Braunfels, where she shared her gift of teaching at Sunday School, Kids for Christ, and Kids Club.
Pat found great joy in travel. She and James traveled throughout Europe, the Holy Land, and the U.S. in their RV. Pat gifted her grandchildren a trip anywhere in the U.S. they wanted to go on their 10th birthday. Pat visited Florida, Boston, New York City, and California with her grandchildren.
She is survived by James Reid Perry, her loving husband of 63 years; her children, J. Reid (Kim) Perry, of Cypress, Texas, Daryn (Don) Wasek, of Austin, Texas, and Alyson (Scot) Drake, of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Kristyn (Seth) Johnson, Austen Perry, Kymber (Colton) Albrecht, Kyle (Kenzie) Drake, Alyssa Wasek and Mitchell Wasek; sisters, Gale Young Reiger and Kina Young Anderson; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Brody Drake; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma Kathleen Payne Ligon, Cecil Warren Ligon, and J. Curtis Young; and sister Karen Young Reynolds.
Serving as pallbearers will be Austen Perry, Kyle Drake, Mitchell Wasek, Scot Drake, Don Wasek, Seth Johson, and Colton Albrecht.
The family would like to thank Patricia Gooch for her excellent care and love along with Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
Arrangements in care of Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 98 Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson, TX, 77566. 979-297-6464. www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.