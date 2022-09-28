Raymond Benjamin Chizer Sep 28, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Raymond Benjamin ChizerRaymond Benjamin Chizer, 81, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Angleton, Texas passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 , at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingswood in Kingswood, Texas.Funeral services are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379 gardnerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Ascend gets full abatement from county The short and winding road: Sweeny takes up industrial park infrastructure (copy) Buc-ees fire suspect has prior indictments in area Hard work merits semifinalist status Exit ramp on Highway 288 to close overnight THE SCOOP: Coffee lovers won't have to choose between quickness, quality Ladycats' comeback falls short to La Porte Sr Center Celebrates 45 Years, Honors Volunteers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan sets truck on fire at gas pump, police sayHit and run victim identifiedOusted UTMB president 'ticked,' awaits explanationBucs win district opener, remain unbeatenRiver's End firefighter battling for lifeBrenda Vela EvansAlvin firefighters dies in line of dutySidney P. Damian Sr.Roxanne “Roxy” “Lil Momma” MeuthMichael Dwayne Jones Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWhose side of the fence are you on: Neighbors dispute signage and property (2)MICHAEL MORRIS: Thinking being treated as a crime (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Legislators must protect wind, boost natural gas (2)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 8, 2022 (2)Woman turns herself in after plastic bag hoax (1)Oyster Creek puts final stamp on tax rate (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Don't believe everything on social media (1)What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? (1)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 15, 2022 (1)Charles Glenn Ivy (1)1st Amendment protects neighbor's signs (1)Lloyd Buckheit Sr. (1)Brazoria County lawsuit looks to preserve voting ballots (1)BUDDY SCOTT: Keep the law or experience pain (1) Online Poll What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? You voted: What to teach has become too political School security is too lax Pay isn’t enough for the responsibilities Dealing with parents/unruly students Lack of respect from both the community and elected officials Other Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads invitation to bidders Accepting Bids-Water Request for Auction Siren Notice to Bidders-Ronald E insurance REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS RFQ No. Public Sale-20349 N Hwy Pollution Prevention Bulletin
