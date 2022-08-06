James Cameron Whitener, Jr., 40, of Bakersfield, California, passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2022.
Preceding him in death was his father, James Cameron Whitener, Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Patricia Whitener, of Lake Jackson, Texas; children, Cameron James and Emily Grace Whitener, along with their mother, Katherine Cook, of Rapid City, South Dakota; his brother, Jonathon Whitener, of Bakersfield, California; sister, Loren Whitener, of Bakersfield, California; aunt, Sue Layman, of California; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
James was born October 8, 1981, in Galveston, Texas. He was mostly raised in Bakersfield, California, and attended Stockdale High School. James was so much more than his struggles. He never knew a stranger and would always make you feel welcomed. He would do anything for a laugh and could make most anyone laugh no matter the circumstance. Anyone that truly knew him, knew he had such a big heart. He was known for his friendliness and never hesitated to let people know that he loved them. Because of his friendly and generous nature, he was always making friends and willing to help those in need in his community. He was also the self-proclaimed “world’s biggest Raiders fan.”
He loved fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing that James is now at peace surrounded by light.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
In lieu of services the family asks that donations be made in James’ memory to the organizations that helped him in Sunland, California: Making It Happen, Inc. (818)352-6232 MakingItHappenInc.org; Chapel of the Hills (818)352-1487 chapelofthehillsag.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.