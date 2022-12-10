Richard Owen Provost, of Rosharon, Texas, passed away on November 30, 2022, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, at the age of 59. He was born to his parents, Owen and Helen (Jolliff) Provost on March 10, 1963, in Texas City, Texas.
Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with David Catoe officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time at Palms Funeral Home.
Left to cherish Richard’s memory is his wife, Rorie Jane (Pimm) Provost; daughter, Mackenzie Marquez; son-in-law, Hayden; grandchildren, Colt, Chloe and Connor who Richard referred to as “Dougie”; his sister, Kathy Hancock; brother-in-law, Eugene; his niece, Nikki Sodek; husband, Darrin; his nephew, Matt Hancock; wife, Mei; Richard’s great nieces and nephews, Dane, Blakely, Piper, and Wylie, and Richard’s beloved Aunt Margo. Richard also leaves behind many friends who he considered his family.
Awaiting Richard’s arrival in Heaven were his parents, Owen and Helen Provost.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Richard Owen Provost.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
