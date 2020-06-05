Richard “Dickie” Lee Parker, Jr.
August 12, 1940 –
May 14, 2020
Richard “Dickie” Lee Parker, Jr. passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 79, after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer’s. The Lord took my soulmate to reunite with family members that went before him.
He was born in Conroe, Texas on August 12, 1940 to the late Richard Sr. and Sudie Musgrove Parker.
Dickie graduated from Columbia High School in 1959 and University of Houston in 1963 with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration.
At a very young age Dickie went to work in the family grocery store, The Brazoria Food Market. Lovingly known as “Parkers”! Dickie went on to become the owner with his wife of 54 years, Janet Parrish Parker.
Dickie loved music and thoroughly enjoyed playing his guitar and keyboard. He was also an accomplished photographer and was known for his distinctive sense of humor.
He was often seen with his beloved four legged companion Nikki walking up to eight miles a day around the local community.
Dickie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Parker Morgan (Ken); fur baby, Nikki; in- laws, Jennings “Sarge” and Cecile Parrish; and many other extended family members.
He is s urvived by his bride of 54 years, Janet Parrish Parker; new fur baby, Blaze; “adopted son”, Stephen Haverkamp; and “adopted grandson , ” Blaine Haverkamp; and cousins, Peggy Hall, Tommy Isbell, Larry Isbell, Mary Helen Jobs.
Thank you to Stephen and Blaine Haverkamp, Tabeth DeRiso for their loving assistance; Help, Inc.; IPH; my personal care givers Phyllis Grindle and Dawn Fowler; Chief Neal Longbotham, and officers/dispatchers of Brazoria Police Department/EMS.
Graveside services will be held at the Brazoria Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends until 2:00 p.m. at the Parker’s home at 310 E. Louisiana St., Brazoria Texas.
Honorary pall bearers are Stephen Haverkamp, Blaine Haverkamp, Officers of the Brazoria Police Department and Robert “Pooh Bear” Woodard.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to Brazoria Police Department Community Fund, Brazoria County SPCA, or charity of your choice. (Donations can be made by contacting these facilities).
