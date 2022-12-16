Lucy Elizabeth Newton Rice, 95, (nicknamed “Betty Rice”) living in Lake Jackson Texas, went naturally to be with the Lord on December 7, 2022, at her home. She was the first born of three children on August 17, 1927, in Monticello, Mississippi to William Jasper and Lucy Price Newton. She was like a second mother for her two siblings Claire and Bill whom were born in 1930, and 1934.
Betty knew since early grade school that she wanted to become a teacher. She once said that “Life was much easier for me knowing exactly what I wanted to do in life, ever since I can remember...I wanted to become a teacher”.
Betty graduated high school and college sooner than her classmates, and started teaching right out of college after gaining her teaching degree at Mississippi College. She was a cheerleader, on the staff for the school paper, The Annual, played in the band, studied the piano, and met her soon to be husband in the school choir. Upon graduating college, Betty married Lavern F. Rice in Monticello, Mississippi, on June 27, 1947. Lavern’s career in the military took them to various locations across the states as well as abroad to Venezuela. Betty taught at many or perhaps all of their locations they lived until Lavern retired as a Colonel in the Marines. Betty taught the longest stent of her career at Clute Intermediate school teaching 7th grade English for BISD before retiring in 1995.
Betty was a person of faith who had a strong belief in God. She was a proud member of Chaplewood United Methodist Church, and enjoyed bible study classes to strengthen her faith with God. Betty was an excellent cook, excelled at gardening, an avid reader, thoughtful listener, and was also known for her kind hospitality at formal get-togethers.
Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, Lucy and William Newton; her sister, Claire; and her husband of 71 years, Colonel Lavern F. Rice.
She is survived by her brother, Bill Newton; son, William Mark Rice; and grandson, Christopher Anthony Rice.
Services will be held at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Dr. Lake Jackson, Texas, 77566, Friday, December 16th, 2022, with a viewing at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service starting at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapelwood United Methodist Church.
