In Loving Memory Of Jules Harold Langlinais, 88, of Angleton, Texas, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at UTMB-Angleton Danbury Campus on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
He was born in Crowley, Louisiana, (Acadia Parish) on May 20, 1934, to his parents, Harrison Pierre and Lillian Bernice (Jeanis) Langlinais. Jules was also blessed to have a wonderful step-dad that raised him most of his life, Archie Dee Wright.
Jules was a loving husband, father, and Paw Paw. He was an avid golfer and deer hunter. He enjoyed watching television, especially Westerns. He spent many hours with his sons working on their race cars and motorcycles. Above all, Jules adored going to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. Jules proudly served his country in the United States Army. On December 1, 1962, Jules married the love of his life, Patsy Ringo and in a few short weeks they would be celebrating 60 years of marriage.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Angleton Cemetery with Pastor Chris Moore officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation prior to the graveside at Palms Funeral Home beginning 10:00 a.m.
Left to cherish Jule’s memory is his wife, Patsy (Ringo) Langlinais; sons, Lloyd H. Langlinais (wife, Gina) and Paul W. Langlinais (wife, Natalia); grandchildren, Stephanie Weress (husband, Adam), Brady Langlinais, and Brooke Langlinais; as well as great-grandson, Adam Weress, Jr.
Awaiting Jules arrival in Heaven were his parents, Harrison Pierre Langlinais, Archie Dee and Lillian Bernice Wright; and his grandparents.
Escorting Jules as pallbearers are Adam Weress, Chuck Robinson, Chris Robinson, Danny Leist, Troy Ringo and Jason Ringo.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Jules Harold Langlinais.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
