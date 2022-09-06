Verdia Johnson Sep 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Verdia JohnsonJuly 4, 1930 –August 30, 2022,On the morning of August 30, 2022, Verdia M . Johnson passed away at the age of 92. She was born on July 4, 1930, to Alton and Lena Gaskill.She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Kenny) Hayes; sons, Joe Johnson and John Johnson; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.She graduated from Freeport High School in 1948.Verdia spent the majority of her life in Fort Collins, Colorado. After her retirement from Colorado State University she moved back to the Brazosport area.In respect of her wishes, there will be no service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News GOLF COLUMN: Barthlome nets his 5th hole-in-one AREA ROUNDUP: Bucs take 5th at Seven Lakes Community calendar for Sept. 6, 2022 Global Pediatrics Partnering Report/Directory 2010-2022: Deals and Contract Documents for 550+ Deals - Trends, Players and Financials - ResearchAndMarkets.com US Open Results REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report/Directory 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com Bragg Gaming Secures U.S.$8.7 Million Funding for Company’s Further Execution on Its Growth Initiatives Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman turns herself in after plastic bag hoaxTHE SCOOP: LJ barber branches out with his own shopJames “Bo” BlackstockPolice Beat for Sept 4,2022Christy Lynne TravisButler excels in return to Columbia; Brazosport wins 33-15Gene E. “Coach” SmithIt's an honor to be honored; Facts names its Citizen of the YearClute officer's efforts against DWI earns awardAlarmist grocery store post a hoax, police say Images Videos CommentedMICHAEL MORRIS: Thinking being treated as a crime (2)Updates for Aug 25, 2022 (2)Global Viral Transport Medium Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - BD, Hardy DX, HiMedia Labs, Laboratory Corp of America, Puritan Medical Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & Vircell - ResearchAndMarkets.com (2)Woman turns herself in after plastic bag hoax (1)Letter to the editor for Aug. 9, 2022 (1)Calvin Lee “Hucky Man” Phillips (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Don't believe everything on social media (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Melvina Scott Meier (1)Local cities prep grant requests for millions in federal funding (1)Infrastructure funds paying to plug wells (1)Updates for Aug 11, 2022 (1)Lloyd Buckheit Sr. (1)BUDDY SCOTT: Keep the law or experience pain (1)Lisa Benton toon for Aug. 9, 2022 (1) Online Poll Are you concerned about campus security at your child's school? You voted: Not worried at all A little worried Somewhat worried Very worried Don't have kids in local schools Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads CAUSE NO. 118063-CV 149th District Notice to Notice of Request for Sealed Public Architectural Program Manager Dole Building Invitation to Notice of Brazosport College Hiring Microsoft Instructor Bulletin
