Verdia-Johnson

On the morning of August 30, 2022, Verdia M . Johnson passed away at the age of 92. She was born on July 4, 1930, to Alton and Lena Gaskill.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Kenny) Hayes; sons, Joe Johnson and John Johnson; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She graduated from Freeport High School in 1948.

Verdia spent the majority of her life in Fort Collins, Colorado. After her retirement from Colorado State University she moved back to the Brazosport area.

In respect of her wishes, there will be no service.

