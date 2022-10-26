Lisa Ann Lara was the kind of mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and friend that you only encounter once in a lifetime. She left this world suddenly on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 , at the age of 51. While she’s no longer with us physically, her memory and spirit will forever live on in the lives of those she touched.
She was born on November 20, 1970 , in Angleton, Texas, and lived most of her life in Brazoria, Texas. Lisa worked for the Columbia-Brazoria Independent School District for nearly 20 years, then had been working at the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office since 2018.
Lisa is survived by her parents,Thomas Betancourt and Janie Conley;sister,Kaysie Conley;brothers,Thomas Betancourt Jr. and Roger Conley Jr.;daughter,Cesley Gentner;son,Brad Lara;and two grandsons,Lincoln and Hudson Gentner.
She especially loved music, reading books, and playing with her grandbabies. Family and friends will always remember Lisa’s contagious smile, her laugh that could brighten even your worst day, her fierce loyalty to her family, and her abounding love and devotion to her children and grandchildren. There was an undeniable magnetism about Lisa, and to know her was to love her.
A F uneral S ervice will be held at Family Life Church in Lake Jackson, Texas, on Friday, October 28, 2022. The viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by the service at 1:00 p.m.
