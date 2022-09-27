Charles Arthur Biggs Sr.
March 15, 1937 –
January 18, 2022
Charles A. “Chuck” Biggs, Sr., formerly a resident of Clute, died Tuesday morning, January 18, 2022 resting peacefully and surrounded by his family. He was 84 years old. Chuck passed away in hospice at Eagles Trace in Houston, his retirement home for the last several years. His memorial service was held on January 31st at the American Heritage Funeral Home. Commitment was on the National Cemetery grounds, with military honors. His service was preceded by public viewing. His Pastor, the Reverend Jim Gideon of Pasadena, officiated the services.
Chuck was born on March 15, 1937 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Marie and Arthur Biggs (founder of Brazosport’s Art’s Sign Service, Inc). In 1951 his family moved to Clute and Charlie (as he was then known) graduated from Brazosport High School in 1955. He later earned a BA cum laude in 1984 and an MA in 1987 from the University of Houston at Clear Lake in Media Studies. In 1990 he was named UH’s Distinguished Alumnus of the year. He continued his UH association as an Adjunct Professor until 1997.
He was an Air Force veteran, serving in the Air Training Command supporting the B-52 Stratofortress and the Atlas Rocket programs at Sheppard AFB just outside of Wichita Falls. There he attained a Top Secret clearance. On June 24, 1956, at Craig AFB in Selma, Alabama, Airman Biggs married his high school sweetheart, Mary “Geana” Perry, of Lake Jackson, who survives him.
After his military service, Airman First Class Biggs transferred to civil service, taking a position with the newly formed NASA Manned Spacecraft Center (later renamed to the Johnson Space Center), in Houston. As the Special Events Officer and Chief of the Exhibits and Artifacts section at NASA, Chuck provided several artifacts and exhibits related to the manned lunar landing to the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, then located in Lake Jackson.
He remained at NASA for over 30 years, retiring in 1992, after having a long and exciting career there. He was often recognized for his outstanding contributions to the public’s understanding of and appreciation for the American space program; including the NASA Exceptional Service Medal, the NASA Superior Achievement Award, and the RNASA Stellar Award.
His fondest memory from his NASA career was working the PAO (Public Affairs Office) Console in the Houston Mission Control Building on July 20 1969 when the Apollo 11 mission landed the first men on the moon. He was honored to be recently selected to participate in the 2019 ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. In total, Chuck worked the PAO Console in Mission Control for the Apollo 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and ASTP (Apollo-Soyuz Test Program) missions.
His final role at NASA was as the Vice President of the Manned Space Flight Education Foundation, responsible for the design, development, and construction of Space Center Houston. A bronze plaque with his name and likeness stands outside Space Center Houston today.
He was a lifelong Amateur Radio operator (WA5GNB, KC5RG, and NN0VHX) and a member of the MARSnet (Military Affiliate Radio System network), a civilian program sponsored by the Department of Defense. He was actively involved in the SAREX (Shuttle Amateur Radio EXperiment) and OSCAR (Orbiting Satellite Carrying Amateur Radio) programs. He was named the “Ham” Radio Operator of the Year by NASA/JSC in 1987.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Biggs, of Pasadena; and a brother, James Biggs, of West Columbia.
In addition to his wife and best friend of 64 years, Geana, he is survived by a brother, William Biggs Sr., of Lake Jackson; two sisters, Linda Biggs Paulk, of Angleton and Cecile Biggs Mock, of Richmond, Virginia; a son, Chuck Biggs, Jr., of Cypress; two grandchildren, Jenny Biggs-Wymore, of Magnolia and Michael Biggs, of Chiang Rai Thailand; and three great-grandchildren, Austin, Jacob, and Isaac, all in Magnolia.
He will be profoundly missed.
