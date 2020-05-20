Clayton Harold Trent Sr.
November 5, 1930 –
May 15, 2020
Clayton Harold Trent Sr., 89, of Freeport Texas went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 15, 2020.
He served in the army for several years, worked at Dow Chemical, was owner of Trent Water Works in Freeport. He was also a mason. He was a good son, husband, and father. He will be truly missed and loved.
Clayton is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Viola Trent; two brothers, Joe Trent Jr. and Shannon Trent.
He is survived by his wife of five years, Mary Roberta Trent; and her four children from a previous marriage. He is also survived by his three children, Clayton Trent Jr., of Roundrock, Texas, Judy Worrell and Pamela Mercer, both of Freeport, Texas; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; two brothers, Pedler (Nancy) and Doug Trent; one sister, June Abby, all of Kerns, Texas.
At this time due to COVID-19 visiting and services will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.