Robert Lee Lewis, Sr. "Bob Lewis"

Funeral Services for Robert Lee Lewis, Sr., age 72, of West Columbia, Texas, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Greater Mt. Zion Church.

Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria.

Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home, Angleton.

Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton, Texas, at (979) 849-8800.
