Robert-Lewis

Robert Lee Lewis, Sr. “Bob Lewis”

Funeral S ervices for Robert Lee Lewis, Sr., age 72, of West Columbia, Texas, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 , at Greater Mt. Zion Church.

Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria.

Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 , from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home , Angleton.

Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton, Texas, at (979) 849 - 8800 .

