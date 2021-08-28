Jesse Joseph “JJ” Silva
Jesse Joseph “JJ” Silva, age 52, of Victoria, Texas, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Jesse graduated Victoria High School in 1987. His secondary education was Cowboys University. He was a die hard Cowboy’s fan. JJ spent more than 30 years of his life in Freeport, Texas , and the surrounding areas of Brazoria County with his children , Jessica, Andrea, and Joseph Silva. He moved back home to Victoria two years ago. He attended Faith Family Church every Wednesday and Sunday with his mother, Lucy. He loved spending time with his family and friends; cooking the best Texas Bar-B-Q. He was a very special person who touched a lot of hearts with his words of wisdom.
