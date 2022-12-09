Keniqua Dachelle King, 28, of Rosharon, departed this life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, followed by A Celebration of her Life at 10:00 a.m., at the Word of Restoration International Church, 7620 FM 521, Rosharon, Texas, Rev. Dr. Charles Perry, Jr. Senior Pastor, and Reverend Tony Swanks, delivering the Eulogy. Interment will be at Angleton Cemetery, Angleton, Texas.
She was born to Vicki Gill and Kenneth King. Keniqua believed in living life to the fullest. Her parents reminded her to keep God first and trust him in all her doing. Keniqua had a passion for dancing, and she had a great fashion sense. She loved her daughter Eri’Nyia Boudreaux very much. Keniqua was gainfully employed by 7-11 Convenience Store, in Rosharon, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her, great grandmother Viola Grice, her grandmother Doris Billups, her grandfathers, Frank Swanks (Janice Swanks), and A.C. Bass, and her aunt Dee Dee Swanks.
She will be forever remembered by her mother, Vicki Gill; her father, Kenneth King; her daughter, Eri’Nyia; father, Eric Bond and family; her siblings, Candice Grice (Ray Ray Jackson), of Houston; and Kenazia Gatlin (Roddrick Gatlin), of Marshall; her grandmother, Rosetta Grice, of Angleton; her special aunt, Mae Grice of Angleton, Texas; her great aunts, Martha Jones of Houston, Texas; and Annie Bell Grice of Angleton; her aunts, Janice Young (Ira Young, Jr.), of Fresno, Ellie Bass of Angleton, Britney Swanks, of Houston, LaRonda Billups, JoAnn Antoine (Gerald Antoine) of Houston, Aretha Myles of Lake Jackson, and Cathy Conners, of Angleton; her uncles, Johnnie Bass (Brandy Bass) of Rosharon, Tony, Michael, Ronald Swanks of Dallas; and cousin, Georgia Gaines of Alvin; her best friend, Bree and family; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
