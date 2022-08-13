Katherine Louise Kirk, of Angleton, Texas, passed from this life on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the age of 83. She was born on February 11, 1939, to Gus and Frances Breitkreutz in Houston. While attending the University of Houston, she met and married Quintin Kirk, on October 31, 1957. Together they raised three wonderful children, Jon Perry, Laura and Paul. Katherine and Quintin shared the next 64 years facing life together, hand in hand.
Katherine was a longtime member of Angleton’s First United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women (UMW). She enjoyed her Sunday school class and especially looked forward to Tuesdays at the church which was quilting day. Her quilting buddies were her delight.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Quintin Kirk; son, Perry Kirk (Ruby); daughter, Laura Wiseman (Rodney); and son, Paul Kirk; her brother, Errol Breitkreutz (Laurene); her grandchildren, Jon Michael Thompson, Meghann Kingsbury, Nathan Kirk, Garret Hagemeier, Kaitlin Farmer, Austin Kirk, Cole Wiseman, and Jammer Wiseman; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Angleton Methodist Church followed by burial in Angleton Cemetery. Arrangements made by Stroud Funeral Home, Clute, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First United Methodist Church of Angleton or the Brazoria County SPCA.
