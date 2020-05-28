Norma Jean Howard Fields “Big”
August 2, 1938 –
May 21, 2020
Norma Jean Howard Fields, 81, of Brazoria was born on August 2, 1938 in Houston, Texas to Cyrus K. Howard and Earnestine Harris Howard. She passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her residence.
She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and was a former choir member. She was a member of Norris Wright Cuney Order of the Eastern Star and Straughter Pride. She loved shopping, spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She leaves to cherish her loving and wonderful memories, her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Frank Fields, Brazoria; son, Chedvrick Tims, Brazoria; play sons, Jerald Sidney and Adrian Higgins, Sr. (Erica); daughters, Bess Simple and Gewanda Fields, both of Brazoria, Velda Petteway (Otis Petteway ,Jr.), Bay City; play daughters, Liz Bates (Rev. Alvin Bates), Freeport and Jamesse Kesee, West Columbia; special granddaughter, Chelle Baugh; goddaughter, Darla Dunlap, Brazoria; special nieces, Hannah Williams and Clara Tims, both of Brazoria; play sisters, Birdell Davis and Verdell McCray; good friend, Susan Tims; 15 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and three great- great-grandchildren; host of nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Danny Howard, Donald Morgan, Richard Tims, Charlie Davis, Patrick Robinson and James Woodard, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle, send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
