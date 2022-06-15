Linda Ann Ramirez, 56, of Lake Jackson , passed away on June 9, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Linda was born on July 24, 1965, in Alice, Texas, to Roberto and Emilia Garza.
Linda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Indalecio and Manuela Cruz, Marcelino Garza; and granddaughter, Zaylin,
Left to treasure her memory, is her husband of 38 years, Vincent Ramirez Sr.; her grandmother, Emma Quinonez; her parents, Roberto and Emilia Garza; her sons, Vincent Lee Ramirez Jr. and wife, Amanda Ramirez and their children, Charisma, Dominic, and Jayden; Steven Lee Ramirez; Brandon Lee Ramirez and wife, Logan Ramirez and their children, Brandon Jr (little handsome), Rayden, (chunky monkey) Novalie (pretty girl); Justin Lee Ramirez and wife, Dulce Ramirez; her brothers, Robert Garza and Rolando Garza; sisters, Mary Damian and husband, Lupe; and Norma Battle and husband, Tyrel; and her many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed doing home health care for the elderly for 19 years.
Linda loved spending time with her family. Her love for Tejano music would give her great pleasure by dancing with her husband and sons. She loved to entertain her friends and family. Having BBQs, crawfish and seafood boils. She loved to watch and root for her Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros. She loved to watch her shows I Love Lucy, Little House on the Prairie, Golden Girls and Good Times. She enjoyed going to the beach. She loved to cook for her family and doing arts and crafts. She had such a big personality that she never met a stranger and treated all her friends like family. Linda lived life to the fullest.
Pallbearers will be her sons, Vincent Ramirez Jr., Steven Ramirez, Brandon Ramirez, Justin Ramirez, Dominic Ramirez, Chris Pena.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Hunt, Miguel Esparza, Jacob Mendoza, Carlos Enriquez Jr. and Joe Escobedo.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday June 16, 2022, with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday June 17, 2022 , at Lakewood Funeral Chapel.
