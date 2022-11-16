January 25, 1927 –
November 11, 2022
Beatrice Lepard Fields, 95, of Brazoria, died Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born January 25, 1927, in Union County, Mississippi, the daughter of Thomas Isaac and Laura Augusta Lepard.
Beatrice met Lewain Fields in 1951, and married him on November 23, 1953. They moved to Brazoria, Texas, where Lewain worked for Dow Chemical Company. The enjoyed 64 happy years of marriage before Lewain’s death in 2017.
Before her marriage, she worked for five years as a nurse’s aide in New Albany, Mississippi. After her children reached school age in 1971, she opened and ran a nursery school for three and four-year-old students in the First Baptist Church. In 1978, they built a nursery school building on their property and operated the school there until Beatrice retired in 2005. She had many children in her school and loved every one of them. For some, the school became a tradition with children of former students attending the nursery school also.
Beatrice loved sewing. She made many of her children’s clothes, always decorated her home with curtains and other accents she had made, and in her later years, made many beautiful quilts that she gifted to her friends and family. She loved a great story. Romance and mystery novels kept her entertained, and she’d cry and laugh out loud at a really good movie. She also loved her church family, among whom she counted some of her best friends. But her favorite thing of all was being a grandmother. She really loved babysitting because then she had her treasured grandkids all to herself for stretches of time.
Motherhood was by far her greatest accomplishment. She reared her children with love and encouragement, and her children recognized the home she made as a refuge. Her love of God was her guiding principle and she passed this on to her children.
In addition to her parents, Beatrice was predeceased by twelve siblings and her beloved husband Lewain.
She is survived by her two daughters, Michele Fields of Spring, and Donna Stephenson and her husband Matt of Ganado; son, Michael Fields and his partner Maggie Drake of Magnolia; four grandchildren, Brian Fields, Andrew Fields, Kelsey Chapman, and Erik Patterson; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kaylee, Leo and many nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church Brazoria, 101 San Bernard St. Interment will follow in Brazoria Cemetery.
