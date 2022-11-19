James Carl Becker Senior
January 17, 1934 –
November 10, 2022
James Carl “JC” Becker Senior, age 88, a longtime resident of Lake Jackson and Brazoria, Texas, passed away peacefully November 10, 2022. JC was born January 17, 1934 to parents Lucian and Janie Becker in Pampa, Texas.
After graduating from Pampa High School, JC joined the Army and served in Korea. Following his honorable discharge in 1955, JC married and started a family with Beverly Williams and eventually moved to Lake Jackson in the early 1960’s. He worked for 30 years at Dow Badische/BASF, working his way up through the plants to become a shift leader in the Polycaprolactam plant. He was well known for his tremendous work ethic and for being hard, but fair. He was a well-liked and respected supervisor who earned a reputation for taking care of his subordinates.
JC was the son of a carpenter and became a gifted carpenter himself. He loved building and working with wood and spent many enjoyable hours crafting artisan projects. When he wasn’t making sawdust, he was somewhere outdoors. JC was a lifelong athlete and outdoorsman who shared his love and enthusiasm for sports and fishing with his four children. Jan and Teri inherited his athleticism and competitive spirit, which earned them many trophies and accolades as kids. Jim and Mike got his enthusiasm.
JC played a wide variety of sports, but his favorite was slow pitch softball. Whether it was the church league or the renowned Badische Misfits, you could always find him manning the mound with a huge grin on his face. The only activity that made him happier was fishing. Crappie, channel catfish, bass, redfish, flounder — he chased them all and, more often than not, he caught them with great regularity. JC loved having a fishing pole in his hand and shared many a memory with his kids, grandkids, and friends on or near the water.
JC was well known for his friendly disposition and ever-present smile. He was a people person who loved meeting and getting to know people and, truly, never met a stranger in his life. He enjoyed talking and laughing and especially loved telling stories. JC could spin a yarn with the best you ever heard. Sometimes, the story was a tall tale that stretched your imagination and other times, it was a true account of some adventure. The challenge was deciding which was which.
JC is survived by his four children, Jan Schindler and her husband,Steve, of Oceanside, California, Jim Becker and his wife, Kathy, of Navasota, Texas; Teri Wittig and her husband, Bo, of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Michael Becker, of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Jack and Jake Schindler, Kaitlyn and Kelly Becker, April Williams and husband, Bruce, Lindsey Wittig, Clifford Wittig and wife, Heather, Clayton Wittig and wife, Shannon, and Elijah Wittig; great-grandchildren, Max Davidson-Williams, Kaci and Julie Williams, Madeline Wittig, and Luke, Noah, Anna, Caleb, Lily and Leo Wittig; and sister, Mary Ann Tipton and her husband, Jerry.
In accordance with JC’s wishes, his remains will be buried with his family in Pampa, Texas. A graveside memorial is planned for early next year.
To all his beloved friends and family JC says, “See ya later, and we’ll talk it over in the Sweet By and By”.
