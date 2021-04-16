Velma Ann Shelton Anderson
Throughout her life, Velma worked for American Quarter Horse Association in Amarillo, Texas, American Real Estate in Beaumont, Texas and was a co-owner of Anderson Studio of Photography in Vidor, Texas before retiring to Lake Jackson. She was referred to by many as Miss Velma, and was a major contributor in her community through her business, and more so, through her genuine caring for people. She was a member of the Church of Christ, and was committed to helping others and sharing her wisdom through studies, actions and example. She was the loving and supportive wife of her husband, Frank Anderson for over 57 years.
