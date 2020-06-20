Loretta June Epperley (Mo)
Loretta June Epperley (Mo) died peacefully at Creekside Village on June 18, 2020 in Clute, Texas at the age of 86.
L oretta is survived by her son, Lawrence Epperley, of Angleton, Texas; daughter, Ruth Ashley and husband, Eddie Ashley, of Killeen, Texas; son, Gene Epperley, of Angleton, Texas; son, Steven Epperley and wife, Tonya Epperley, of Lake Jackson, Texas; grandchildren, Lindsey, Jennifer, Samuel, Preston; and eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Marty Hood, of Angleton, Texas; loving husband of 50+ years, Billy John Epperley, of Angleton, Texas; and daughter, Lisa Gregg, of Angleton, Texas.
A viewing is scheduled for June 23, 2020 at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, Texas at 9:30 a.m., with a gravesite service to follow at Angleton Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Loretta Epperley’s life.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Stroud Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
