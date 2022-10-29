Guy Sims
July 6, 1943 –
October 19, 2022
“See you Later” Mom
If you’re from Brazoria County, you may know our Mom. Most people actually called her Nene. No matter where she went, she made friends with people. She was known for delivering her Famous German Chocolate Cakes to businesses around town. She loved to bake. She gave her heart to the Lord in 1990 and got heavily involved with church. She wanted to provide the same Love to others as she was shown. She always baked Brownies for her Missionette Classes at Church. She wanted the girls in the program to grow in the Lord and she spent a lot of time helping in that area. She was known as a servant. She was dependable. She hated being late and was always on time. She started taking a bunch of kids to church in her Suburban and eventually it grew to where we had to start a Bus Ministry to pick up all the kids. It was an honor helping my Mom. Seeing the difference in her life was incredible. She was known for her love and commitment.
Mom’s pride and joys were her Kids, Grandkids and Great Grandkids. She would literally do anything for any of us. You will be deeply missed Mom. We love you and hope to see you again someday.
Guy was born on July 6, 1943 in Middletown Ohio. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Angleton, Texas.
She passed away on October 19, 2022 in Galveston Texas.She had been a resident of Angleton Texas since 1971. Husband; Bobby Joe Sims (Deceased)Daughter; Lisa Jo Sims/Wollam (Deceased) Parents Deceased; Oliver McClanahan (Dad) & Betty McClanahan (Stepmom)
Ova Haddix (Stepdad) & Della Haddix (Mom)
She is survived by her Ex-Husband; Charles Ray Fox, Her daughter; Julie Sims, Her Son; Joe Sims (Wendi)Grandkids: Kimberly Armstead (Adrian), Amanda Wallace (Sterling), Allison Sims, Ethan Sims (Shannon), Emilie Wolfe, Christopher Sims, Rebecca Sims and Tiffany Sims
Great-Grandkids; Karene Russell IV, Devon Ambrose, Brittni Jo Ambrose, Karlee Gardner, Abigail Gardner/Walker, Ashton Wallace, Isaac Wallace, Heaven Sims, Hayden Sims, Heith Sims, Travielle Harrell, Aiden Sims and Blake Arehart
Sister; Cathy Hartzelle and, husband Ron. (Las Vegas)
Services for Guy Sims Fox will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Central Assembly of God in Angleton, Texas at 10:00 a.m. with Mike Hammonds officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Palms Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home. Guy will be laid to rest in Angleton Cemetery
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Guy Sims Fox.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
