George Valkenburg Bettoney

The family of George V. Bettoney announces his passing on Monday, May 23, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Catherine P. Bettoney; stepfather of Charity Bettoney Silkebakken; and father of Carol Ranna Bettoney.
George was born in Paterson, New Jersey and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. He received his bachelor’s degree in physics from University of Rochester , in 1964 , and his Ph.D. in chemical physics from University of Oregon in 1969. George completed several post-doctorate fellowships, the last at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, where he met and married Catherine. After teaching chemistry and physics at Brazoswood High School, he was employed as a chemist at Dow Chemical in Freeport. He also worked briefly for Meredith Gourdine, the first black member of National Academy of Engineering, among other consulting jobs.
George organized and ran the monthly Men’s Breakfast at First Presbyterian Church in Freeport for fourteen years. He also enjoyed sailing with his family, spending vacations at area lakes in Texas.
The celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1402 W. Broad St., Freeport on Saturday, July 23, 2022 , at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be sent to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.