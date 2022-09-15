Caesar “Cecil” James Robinson, son of Botto and Lucille James, was born in Brownsville, Texas, on July 15, 1958. He attended public schools in Kingsville, Texas. He graduated from H.M. King High School in 1977 , and earned an Associate Degree of Applied Science and Construction Management from Brazosport College. Cecil also had a Texas Realtor License.
At an early age he professed his faith in Jesus Christ and joined King Star Baptist Church, where he was a member of the choir, usher board and the Baptist Training Union. Cecil moved to Freeport Texas , in 1978 and was employed at Dow Chemical for 35 years until his retirement in 2012. He worked for Brazoria County from May 2013 , as an Equipment Operator until the time of his death. Cecil also owned and operated a lawn care and landscape business.
Cecil was loved, admired and respected by all who knew him. He lived to selflessly serve and help others. He had an enormous sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. He quietly departed this life Monday, September 5, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Louis James; sister, Goldie Hudak (James); and brother in-law, Willie Wilson Sr.
His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his surviving family, sisters, Myrtle Jean Dixon (Dallas) and Essie Marie “Dickie” Wilson (Kingsville); brothers, Dwight Moore (Tickfaw, Louisiana), Richard Moore (Yolanda), Ray Williams Sr., General McKenzie, John Jenkins, Troy Jenkins, James Jenkins and Norris Jenkins, all of Houston; nephew, Royce Dixon (Adriana, Dallas), Willie “Buddy” Wilson Jr. (Shreveport, Louisiana) and Sandy Norman (Kingsville); nieces, Rejeana Johnson (Dallas) and Levett Johnson (Shreveport, Louisiana); and host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends (Sean, Renel, Tyron, Madison, Ray Jr., Tiffany, General, Jr., Adam, Yasmin, Holly, Marcus, Taz and many others).
A Memorial Service for Cecil Robinson will be Thursday, September 15,2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Willow Church, 200 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson.
The Funeral will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Kingsville Memorial Funeral Home, 2303 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.