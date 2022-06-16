Robert “Bob” Perry

Robert Perry, 81, of Palacios passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was born March 9, 1941, in LaFeria, Texas, to Agnes and William Perry.
He was an electrician for 36 years before he retired in 1999. He had a passion for Texas History and was an avid arrow head hunter and collector. He was recognized as an Admiral of the Texas Navy by the Governor of Texas for his contribution to Texas History. He had a special love for his animals, especially his dog Rusty. He liked to spend his free time hunting and fishing and he enjoyed being on the water. He will be missed dearly by his loved ones.
He is survived by his brother, Bill Perry and wife, Margie; daughters, Deborah Ashcraft and husband, Jimmie, Mignon Strother and husband Raymond; sons, Lee Means and wife Shannon, Malcolm Means and wife Balinda; special nieces, Sandy Smith and husband Anthony and Brandy Follin; special friends, James and Deana Earnhardt; 13 grandchildren and many great grandkids and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eunice of 51 years; parents, Bill and Agnes Perry; sister, Susie Sparkman; and grandsons, Kerry Hannah and C.J. Briggs.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
