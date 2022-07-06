Freeman Lee Moon, 74, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2022, at Creekside Nursing Home Facility.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, T exas .
A Celebration of his Life will take place on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 CR 34, Angleton, Texas, Reverend T.W. Hicks.. Interment will follow at Providence Church Cemetery, Chenango Community.
Freeman Lee Moon’s life began on March 11, 1948, in Kelly Lake. He was welcomed into the world by her parents, Frank and Gertrude Moon. He attended Marshall High School and graduated from Angleton High School. At a young age he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. The Lord blessed Freeman with three children. Throughout his life, he was a life of the party kind of person, he had a kind heart. Freeman served in the United States Army, where he received an Honorable Discharge. Freeman enjoyed fishing, playing pool, family gatherings, but the joy of his life was hunting (deer, rabbits, coons, and squirrels).
Freeman transitioned from this life at the age of 74 on the 29 th day of June.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gertrude Moon; his sister, Berdie Mae; his brothers, Eddie, and Frank Moon.
His memory will be cherished by his, children, Freeman (Khristine) Perry, Georgia (Milton) Bedford, and Cheryl Lynn Ellis; his sisters, Pearlie Jones, Ann Carethers (Herman), and Verdell Johnson (Stanley); his brother, David Moon (Agartha); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and additional friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, T x . Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
