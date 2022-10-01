Funeral services for Michael Dean Stephenson were held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Ricks-Bowers Funeral Home in Jewett. Bro. Billy Bob Evans officiate d and Masonic Honors w ere given by members of Boggy Lodge #739 A.F. & A.M. Interment followed the services at Little Flock Cemetery.
Mr. Stephenson passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at his residence in Teague. He was born in Freeport, Texas to Scott Stephenson and Martha Lourita Roberts Stephenson October 15, 1943. He graduated from Sweeny High School with the class of 1962 and went on to earn college degrees from Sam Houston State University and the University of Texas at Tyler.
He was a lifetime member of the Pipe-fitters Local Union #211. He was a skilled welder. He constructed numerous cattle pens, trailers and metal buildings for many farmers in Anderson County. He served on the Elkhart School Board as Treasurer and as Vice President. He was a vocational counselor for the Windham School District for TDCJ in Tennessee Colony and he was a school counselor in Alaska for two years after retiring. He was a Mason for over fifty years and a member of Boggy Lodge #739 A.F. & A. M. in Teague, Order of the Eastern Star in Palestine, and a Shriner.
Mr. Stephenson was a Christian and loved to read and hunt, but most of all he loved his family and friends.
He is survived by friend, Alisa Foley; two daughters, Lauri Stephenson, of Conroe and Paula Stephenson Brown (Chris Brown), of Elkhart; one granddaughter, Megan Bailey, of Elkhart; sister-in-law, Lila Stephenson, of Lake Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Stephenson was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Marcus Stephenson.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Ricks-Bowers Funeral Home - Jewett .
