Samuel “Nathan” Bond, 54, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, unexpectedly passed away on June 27, 2022. A service was held on July 6 , 2022, in Clinton, Arkansas.
Nathan was born November 20, 1967, in Freeport, Texas, to Victor and Virginia (Johnston) Bond. Nathan loved music and played tuba in the band throughout school. Nathan was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduating from Brazoswood High School in 1986, Nathan served a two year mission for his church in Japan. Mastering Japanese provided him with many opportunities in his career. Nathan married his first wife, Melodie Pultz Bond, in 1990, and started a family. Logan James Bond was born in 1991 and Allison Katrina Bond was born in 1993.
In 1993, Nathan graduated from the University of Houston with a BS in Computer Science. Nathan worked in the Dallas area for over 20 years in computer programming and sales. He then taught computer science and algebra in High School. During this time, Nathan fell in love with life on the water and spent as much time as possible boating, jet skiing, and camping with his family. After teaching for five years, Nathan returned to the computer industry as a software engineer happily traveling all over the world.
Nathan married his wife , Deborah Chaplin Bond , in 2011 , and moved to his favorite childhood vacation spot in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Together they owned and operated Bay Computer until his retirement in 2018. It was through this business that he met many people from Fairfield Bay and the surrounding area, and considered many of them to be dear friends. He will be greatly missed.
Nathan is survived by his wife, Deborah, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas; son, Logan Bond, of Clute, Texas; daughter, Allison Bond, of Dallas, Texas; mother, Virginia Bond, of Clute, Texas; brother, Darryl Bond, of Clute, Texas; sister, Carolyn (Ben) Swan, of Petersburg, New Jersey; many nieces and nephews; and first wife Melodie Bond of Lake Jackson, Texas.
Nathan is preceded in death by his father, Victor Eugene Bond; his brother, David Benjamin Bond; and his fathers-in-law, Kenneth Chaplin and Bob Pultz.
