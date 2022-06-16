Dale Keith Shipman, 82, passed away after a day surrounded by his family at two minutes after midnight on June 11, 2022.
Dale, or Keith as his closest family and friends knew him, was born on September 17, 1939, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. He was the eighth of eleven children born to Mary and Virgil “Jack” Shipman. Keith graduated from Osage High School in 1958. He served his country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1964 , and was stationed in Korea. He served as a church deacon for 45 years, retiring as Deacon Emeritus of First Baptist Church, Brazoria.
Keith married Kathy Sue Ridgeway on November 18, 1964. Shortly thereafter, he moved his family to Lake Jackson , and then Brazoria, Texas, to begin a 26 year career at Dow Chemical. Keith enjoyed beekeeping, camping, metal-detecting, coin collecting, square-dancing, golfing, horseshoes, serving his Lord through his church, helping build churches and providing disaster relief with the Texas Baptist Men, and spending quality time with his family and friends.
Keith is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathy Shipman, of West Columbia; two children, Brian Shipman and wife, Jennifer, of Midlothian, and Tammy Galvan and her BMF, Brian M. Foster, of West Columbia; four grandchildren, Collin Heidaker and Sophia Galvan, of West Columbia; and Ryan Shipman and Emily Shipman, of Midlothian; one sister, Gayle Shipman Smith, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Carol Shipman, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Jack Shipman; sisters, Wilma, Muriel, Denvalee, and Joy; and brothers, Buford, Virgil, Bobby, Laverne, and Mike.
Serving as pallbearers are Collin Heidaker, Ryan Shipman, Russel Andrews, Austin Thompson, Brian Foster, and Scott Griffith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Vernon Mullins, Joe Odom, Ernest Richardson, Dean White, Mike Scarborough, and Brian Riley.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the First Baptist Church Brazoria, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria, Texas, with son Brian Shipman officiating.
