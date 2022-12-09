Katelyn Mary Fish

Katie Fish was born March 22, 1994 in Charleston, West Virginia, the third daughter of Marty and Barry Fish. She had a happy and busy childhood with many good friends. The family moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, in 2005, and Katie graduated from Brazoswood High School in 2012, where she was active on the soccer and tennis teams. She continued her education at Texas Tech in Lubbock, completing her nursing degree at the Abilene campus in 2017. She moved to Austin and started her career as an emergency room nurse at St. David’s South. She had a variety of nursing positions in Austin, including a short stint as a travel nurse in New Hampshire.
Katie loved helping people. She had tremendous empathy and compassion for all people and living things. She traveled to Guatemala and Haiti on medical mission trips with her uncle Gary and wanted to go back.
She loved the outdoors, particularly hiking, backpacking, camping, and paddleboarding. She went on several trips with her father on sections of the Appalachian trail and Cranberry Glades in West Virginia. She also had a love of animals. She had many pets as a kid, including hamsters and a mouse. As an adult, she volunteered frequently at the SPCA in Austin, where she adopted two dogs and fostered others.
She is survived by her mother and father, Dr. Barry and Marty Fish of Lake Jackson, and two older sisters, Dr. Megan Fish and fiancé Alan Spydell of Reno, Nevada, and Dr. Sara Haynes and her husband Matthew of Kansas City. She had a large and loving family including her grandfather, Donald Bazluke of Barre, Vermont, five aunts and uncles, eleven cousins, and was the proud aunt of Patrick. She is preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Bazluke and paternal grandparents, Dr. John Henry and Anna Marie Fish.
A Memorial Service will be held at Brazos Pointe Fellowship at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Austin SPCA, or your local SPCA.
