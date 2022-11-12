Connie Ann Clower Waddell passed away on November 10, 2022. Connie was was born on January 15, 1954, in Odessa, Texas to parents Johnnie Marson and Billie Darleen (Hilton) Clower.
She was a graduate of Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri (Class of 1976). Connie married Dennis Waddell on March 9, 1979, in Monahans, Texas. This would be the beginning of many adventures. She specialized in Special Education and taught First Grade and Kindergarten for over 20 years, making a difference in many children’s lives. She retired from teaching to be able to travel with her husband and to live in South Korea until his retirement. They also lived in in Stavanger, Norway before moving back to Texas, living in Graham and then Angleton.
Her faith in God was strong and the fellowship with believers was important. Her church affiliations included Freedom House, Freeport, Texas, Central Assembly of God, Angleton, Texas International Church, Okpo, South Korea Lutheran Church, Stavanger, Norway Holy Comforter, Angleton, and Texas Presbyterian Church, Graham, Texas.
Clubs and organizations that she belonged to were the Brazoria County Master Gardener, Friends of the Library, Angleton, Brazoria County, and the Texas State Teachers Association.
Connie was the first American to get a Library Card in Okpo, South Korea. During her time of living there she learned some conversational Korean and enjoyed time with the women that became her friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Clower; mother, Darleen Clower Womack; and her brother, Steve Clower.
Left to keep her memory alive is her husband, Dennis Waddell of Angleton; children, Matthew Waddell and wife Becca of Pearland, Katherine Waddell and partner Paul Varner of Denton; sisters, Nancy Chappell and husband Gary of Midland, Toni Roberts of Midland, Sharon Gaylor and husband Jerry of Bastrop; grandchildren, William Wayne Waddell and Nathaniel James Waddell; and favorite pet, Pluto.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service following at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, with Pastor Brad DuBose officiating. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Urban Harvest: urbanharvest.org.
