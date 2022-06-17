Benton Paul Webb Jun 17, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Benton Paul WebbFebruary 2, 1943 –June 10, 2022Paul Webb passed away on June 10, 2022.Memorial service will be held at Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, Texas, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022.In lieu of flowers, please make the memorial donations to:The Food Basket, P . O . Box 1448, Clute, Texas.Final arrangements made by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News TDECU names exec to focus on Southern Brazoria County Freedom rings loud for those celebrating Juneteenth Won't you take me to SafetyTown? Volunteer program teaches children important lessons Richwood raises water rates Surfside reserve cops now uncapped: City Council removes restrictions on reserve officers Little League teams open tournament play Audiences get a piece of Americana at summertime production Horsch leads all-district list Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSex offender accused of assaulting LJ womanClute shooting victim "is stable"CAER sirens not activated during Freeport LNG explosionFirst-team selections loaded with seniorsDairy farm rises to fill raw milk ordersTeenager shot at Clute park; culprit soughtMeier signs with softball powerhouseLevi Jordan Plantation Historic Site reopens near BrazoriaFreeport terminates city attorney's contractHuffman leaving Angleton Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOUR VIEWPOINT: Uvalde shows police are imperfect (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: Response to Freeport LNG explosion noteworthy (2)Few Texas schools have armed educators (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: We will hold sheriff to his word (2)Aplin gives big to A&M (1)Red Goodrum (The Freedom Loving Man) (1)Freeport terminates city attorney's contract (1)Acclaims and a shame for June 10, 2022 (1)Lisa Benson cartoon for May 27, 2022 (1)Brazoswood seniors level up on learning (1)Nathaniel Cheairs Hickey Jr. (1)TDECU names exec to focus on Southern Brazoria County (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Mental health, gun access both need to be addressed (1)Jones Creek on the hook for private road work (1)Judge J. Ray Gayle III remembered as man of priorities (1)ROSS RAMSEY: Leaders frozen by fear of gun-rights voters (1) Online Poll How has the high price of gasoline affected your summer plans? You voted: Flying instead of driving Driving instead of flying Taking a road trip closer to home Canceled our vacation entirely Hasn't affected our plans Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Cause# CI63904 Parcel Cause CI63802 Parcel CI6393 Cause No. Amended Notice by Public Noice- ITB# Amended Notice by Damon ISD Now Hiring 2208CC Bulletin
