Danny Rogers departed from this life to gain his wings and be with his heavenly father on August 16, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, C.R. 42 in Sandy Point. Rev. Larry Brooks Sr. will be officiating.
On November 19, 1958, Danny Carr Rogers was born to the union of Melvin Lawrence Rogers Sr. and Maybell Mitchell Rogers in Houston Texas. Danny was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church; under the leadership of Pastor Larry D. Brooks Sr. He was a faithful member until death.
Danny attended Houston Independent School District. After High School Danny worked in the Oil & Gas Industry as a Machine Specialist drilling and operating on Oil Rigs. Danny changed career paths and began working under his ‘Uncle Burke’ in the Plumbing profession, along with his brother Darwin. Danny later branched out on his own in the Plumbing Business gaining Master Plumbing status and professional advancement in the City of Houston Texas.
During Danny’s leisure time he enjoyed fishing, dominos, and engaging in a “good argument”. After a long week of work, you could cater Danny “suited and booted” in one of his many “starched and arched” Linen Suits, matching Fedora Hat, and other fashionable accessories. Danny was a man of his word. He said what he meant, and meant what he said.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Rogers Sr.; and his sister, Melva Kaye Rogers Sanders.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Maybell Rogers; his sister, Crystal Rogers; his brothers, Melvin Rogers Jr. (Carolyn) and Darwin Rogers (Roberta); his four children, Shylonda Sampson (Devon), Jeremy Rogers (Glenna), Tyrisha Sanders, and Danny Rogers; his six grandchildren, Trea Curvey, Joseph Curvey, Parish Curvey, Derrick Pitts, Lauren Rogers, Gabby Ayersl; two great-grandchildren, Nyriobi McDavis, and Allision Curvey.
Interment will follow at Knights and Daughters Cemetery, Rosharon, Texas.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted t o Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas , (979) 849-6379.
