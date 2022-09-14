Paul Manning, 93, left his earthly home on September 12, 2022, surrounded by his family. Paul was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to John Carter Manning and Ruth Parsons Manning on July 16, 1929.
Paul enlisted in the Army Air Corp (Air Force) at age 17. He served his country during the Occupation of Japan and the Korean War. After the war, in 1956, he moved to Freeport, where he began working at Dow Chemical, it was during this time on a visit to see his family in Kilgore, where he would meet his wife, Laura Howard. They were married July 25, 1958. They had two children, Paul Edward Manning, Jr. born in 1959, and Mary Ann, born in 1962. His children were such an important part of his life. After his retirement from Dow in 1988, Laura and him moved to their home north of Uvalde on the Nueces River in what he referred to as “Gods Country.” It was there where he enjoyed his days digging for arrowheads, and tending to his corner of “Gods Country.” In 2013, they made their return to Lake Jackson, to be closer to family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Carter Manning and Ruth Parsons Manning; as well as his brothers, J.C. Manning, and Bob Manning.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Laura; son, Paul Manning, Jr. and wife, Larissa; daughter, Mary Ann Autrey and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Rachel McDougal (Matthew), Jarrod Manning (Sarah), Sarah Autrey, Gabby Rojas (Yash), Rebecca Autrey; great-grandchildren, Stephon, Greyson, Rozalyn, Luke, Zola, Claire, Liam, A’veza.
In his final days here on earth he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. Something that his entire family had been praying for for many years. We rejoice that we will see him again in heaven.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute
Services will be held at Stroud Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022.
