Mack Arvell Cornett

Cornett, Mack Arvell, age 77, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home in Sugar Land, Texas, comforted by his family. Born in Talbotton, Georgia on December 11, 1944, Mack was the youngest of three siblings. The Cornetts moved to Clute, Texas when Mack was in 1st grade and he graduated Brazosport High School (Freeport) in 1964. Mack married the love of his life, Brenda, on July 1, 1966.
Mack pursued his other love — cars and trucks — his whole life, buying, repairing, racing or selling vehicles as a hobby, as his profession (Cornett’s Truck Sales) and as auctioneer — a fantastic talent awarding him Auctioneer of the Year for the State of Texas in 2012.
Mack was also a Mason (member of Lodge #1317 in Lake Jackson, Texas), and was involved in helping new members learn rites and progress through the degrees of freemasonry. He also provided supports to the Lodge (and many family members and friends) with repairs, as Mack was exceptionally gifted at repairing almost anything needing mending — and did so with a thorough attention to detail. A “jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none” as he would say.
Mack is preceded in death by his father, Sydney Arvell Cornett; mother, Hazel Kathryn (Cornett) Ham; and stepfather, Jay Ham; his oldest sister, Tiny Kathryn (Cornett) Yates; and middle brother, James William Cornett.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda K (Box) Cornett; oldest son, Stacy James Cornett and his two children (Mack and Brenda’s grandchildren), Christopher and Madison); youngest son, Corey Camden Cornett; and many extended family and long-time friends.
In keeping with Mack’s jovial spirit, the family will host a Celebration of Life event from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Courtyard by Marriott Conference Center (by Brazos Mall), 159 State Highway 288, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566. The family will receive friends for fellowship and photo viewing from 10:00 — 11:00, followed by a family story share from 11:00 — 12:00. Immediately following, friends are invited to join the family at Mack and Brenda’s favorite local restaurant, Los Paisas, 408 N. Highway 288B, Clute, Texas 77531 from 12:00 — 1:00 p.m. to break-bread and continue sharing memories. The luncheon is a non-catered event; those joining will be able to order and pay individually.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends consider donating to the cancer association of their choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.