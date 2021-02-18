Ernestine Burk Monroe
September 2, 1926 –
February 12, 2021
Ernestine Burk Monroe, age 94, was united with her Heavenly Father on February 12, 2021. Mrs. Monroe had suffered a stroke in December and was being loved and cared for at T. Boone Pickens Hospice Hospital in Dallas, Texas when she passed.
She was born in Mabank, Texas to Gertrude and Andy Burk on September 2, 1926.
Mrs. Monroe was predeceased by her sweetheart and husband of 74 years, Charles C. Monroe; her sister, Mary Helen Myrick; her brothers, A.T. Burk and Finis Burk.
She is survived by her daughter, Charolyn Alexander (Howard), of Denver, Colorado; grandsons, Todd Lane and Scott Lane (Kellie), of Castle Pines, Colorado; great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Caroline Lane, of Castle Pines, Colorado; grandchildren, Kim Koilpillai (Andy), Bill Alexander (Susan) and Charlie Alexander (Katie); grandchildren, Caleb, Hana, Jonah, Blake, Clay, Paige, and Jack. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jackie Chaffee, Vacaville, California; numerous nieces; nephews; and their children.
Ernestine was a member of the Eastern Hills Church of Christ for 35 years where she was involved with the Meals of Kindness Ministry, preparing and planning meals for those in need.
Before moving to Athens, Ernestine and Charles lived in Lake Jackson, Texas, where they were employed by Dow Chemical for 32 years.
Ernestine and Charles loved to travel but they felt happiest when at home.
She loved to entertain friends and family with delicious food, playing a game of trains, Cooking Club, Bible study or just being with those she loved.
A special thank you to the dear friends and neighbors who cared for Ernestine during her illnesses, Traditions Home Health Care and Hospice, Caring Companions of Athens, Dr. Jon and Francesca Rich, and the nursing staff at T. Boone Pickens Hospice Hospital.
She loved all of you.
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Meals of Kindness, Eastern Hills Church of Christ, Athens, Texas in honor of Ernestine Monroe.
A beautiful lady — heart of gold — well-lived my faithful servant.
