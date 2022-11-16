Elizabeth Mary Choules
August 11, 1943 –
November 13, 2022
Elizabeth “Liz” Mary Choules, 79, of Angleton, passed away on November 13, 2022, in Houston. Elizabeth was born on August 11, 1943, in Cobh, Ireland to parents John and Elizabeth (Feehely) O’Driscoll.
While completing nurse’s assistant school in London, England, Liz met the man she would spend the rest of her days with, Thomas A. Choules. Tom was building an addition to the hospital where she was doing her training. They were wed on February 14, 1966, in Cobh, Ireland and flew to Corpus Christi, Texas, that same day. While in Corpus Christi, they later welcomed their two adored children, Karen and Tommy. They moved again in 1974 and settled in Angleton, Texas.
Liz enjoyed working as an OR Tech at Angleton-Danbury Hospital for 24 years. She took a brief break where she assisted Dr. Carpenter and then Dr. Randhawa for another year. She retired in August of 2007, after 30 years in the medical field. She spent most mornings in her garden working tirelessly to turn it into a work of art. Liz also enjoyed scrapbooking, quilting, sewing, baking, organizing anything she could get her hands on, and shopping on QVC for every kitchen gadget ever made. She and Tom traveled home to Ireland as often as possible. They also spent many years singing in the choir at their church Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her 4 grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, John James and Elizabeth O’Driscoll; her in-laws, Ivy and Denny Sergent; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret and Pete Millington.
Left to treasure an abundance of memories is her loving husband, Tom Choules; her two children, daughter Karen Castillo and her husband Raul, and son Tommy Choules and his wife Brandi; sister, Cara Cowhie and her husband, Ray; and her sister-in-law, Sue Sergent; grandchildren, Stephen, Christian, Ryan and Grace Castillo; nieces and nephews, Sharon Russell, Raymond Cowhie, Kevin Cowhie, Amanda Millington, Peter John “PJ” Millington and Kathryne Fisher along with many other great-nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
