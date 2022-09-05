Christy Lynne Travis, 42, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2022, at home in West Columbia, Texas. “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” Hebrews 13:2
Christy was born in Freeport, Texas, on September 22, 1979.
Christy is survived by her loving family, her parents, Richard and Jamie Travis, of West Columbia; sister, Caitlyn Barrow and husband, Jonathan, of Waco; brother, Austin Travis and wife, Bonnie, of Lake Jackson; niece and nephews, Braden, Addison and Mason Barrow; grandparents, Roger and Alverna Peterson, of Sweeny; aunts and uncles, John and Beth Corbett, of Dripping Springs; Craig and Cherry Peterson, of Sweeny; Rodney and Ruth Travis, of Lake Jackson; and Phyllis Travis, of St. Croix; as well as many cousins who loved and cherished her. Christy is also survived by her best friend, Jenni Murphy, and loving caregivers Marilyn Foraker, Sharon Whetstone and Stephanie Truitt.
Christy had a beautiful smile and was loved deeply by her family. Christy graduated from Columbia High School in 2002. She participated in Special Olympics and inspired the formation of the “West of the Brazos Special Athlete Booster Club” to support Special Olympics in CBISD. Christy was blessed by the youth group at First Baptist Church West Columbia, went to Camp CAMP every summer, attended the prom and events with friends, and volunteered at Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson.
Christy’s impact was felt in the local community and throughout the state of Texas. Because of Christy, more Texans with intellectual disabilities have services and are able to live at home in the community with their families, just like she did. Christy lived a full and meaningful life, always at the center of her family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 226 S. Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486. Dr. Ryan Lintelman and Pastor Dave Barclay will officiate. Reception will follow at the First Baptist Family Life Center.
Christy will be buried at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek, Texas, at a later date.
Heartfelt thanks goes to the incredible doctors and staff at Baylor College of Medicine’s Transition Medicine Clinic for their loving and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gulf Coast Center, Attention: Rick Elizondo, 4444 W. Main, League City, Texas 77573 or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.