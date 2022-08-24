Maciario “Mac” Arriaga passed away on August 19, 2022, at his home in Rosenberg, Texas, at the age of 77. Mac was born on March 10, 1945, in Don Tol, Texas, to Demencio and Theodora Arriaga.
He graduated from Boling High and Wharton College. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and retired from Dow Chemical after 30 years. He lived in Lake Jackson, for 31 years and Rosenberg for 24 y ears. Aside from Mac making beautiful memories with all of his family and friends. Mac was a devoted father, grandpa and great grandpa and accomplished many achievements and brought up a beautiful strong family. All the while enjoying his everyday life of watching his favorite sports teams the Texans and Astros! Mac took genuine care and passion of his garden and home. Mac was also an astonishing Meals on Wheels volunteer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Demencio and Theodora Arriaga; and brothers; sister; and son-in-law, Robert W. Martinez Sr.
Mac is survived by his sisters, Alexander Silva, Juanita Mena; children, Frank Arriaga Cadenas (Lydia), Norma Arriaga-Martinez, Veronica Arriaga Valdez (Jessie), Fabian Arriaga (Olga); special granddaughter/daughter, Jessica Arriaga; grandchildren, Arnold Conde, Christine Arriaga Koole, Brittany Zapata, Whitney Quintero, Dannie Aguilar, Brandon Cadenas, Jacob Cadenas, Jaclyn Cadenas; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mac A Tac will forever be remembered by his outgoing personality, wisdom and most importantly his bright smile!
Services for Maciario “Mac” Arriaga will be held at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 50 South at FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471 as follows Thursday, August 25, 2022, Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Rosary from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, Funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg, Texas.
