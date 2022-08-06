Bruce Wayne Hultquist, Jr.
December 15,1968 –
June 14, 2022
Bruce Wayne Hultquist, Jr., age 53, was born in Freeport, Texas, on December 15, 1968, firstborn child of Bruce and Darlene Brock Hultquist. His life tragically ended June 14, 2022, in Milton, Washington, about 5:00 a.m. as he rode his motorcycle to work. A 23 year old male, driving under the influence, ran a red light, turning left directly into Wayne’s lane. Sadly, Wayne lost his life in that instant, leaving his wife of 16 years, a widow, and his two sons, ages 15 and 13, fatherless.
Wayne was the oldest of two children, the big brother to his sister, Wendy. He attended elementary and junior high schools in Friendswood and Austin, Texas, prior to the family’s move to Colorado Springs in 1983. He gradated from Mitchell High School, Class of 1987.
In his youth, he participated in soccer, tap dance, gymnastics, Little League baseball, football, and Scouts. In high school, he played football, hockey and studied theater. His employment work ethic began as a teen and young adult in Colorado Springs at Water Works, BF Goodribs, C & E Suzuki, and NTI. He worked at the Iron Springs Chateau, and appeared in several plays in high school and college. He attended Pikes Peak Community College and worked as a stage hand in local events. He made a television commercial for “Good Times” music album, did some modeling print work, and was in a training film about prison, stopping the revolving door. In 1994, Wayne visited friends from Mitchell High School who had moved to Seattle. He loved the area and decided to remain. In the 28 years, he lived in Washington, he worked at Bent Bike, The Home Depot, and McKinstry. At the time of his passing he was employed with McKinstry, Seattle, Washington.
It was during his tenure at The Home Depot that Wayne met his future wife, Sarah, who was a fellow employee. They wed in April 2006, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and bought a home in Frederickson, Washington. They we blessed with two sons, Gregory and William. He loved animals throughout his lifetime, always having pets at home.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Sarah Devine Hultquist; sons, Gregory Allan Hultquist and William Mitchel Hultquist, of Frederickson, Washington; his parents, Bruce Wayne Hultquist, Sr. and Darlene Brock Hultquist, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and sister, Wendy Puatua and brother-in-law, Pele Puatua, of Hagerstown, Maryland; also missing Wayne are his many uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws, friends, classmates, co-workers and his devoted furry buddy, Henry.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mitchel and Edith Powers Hultquist; and maternal grandparents, John and May Seminatore Self, and Edward and Paulene Brock.
A Life Celebration with viewing and visitation was held June 21, 2022, at Hill Funeral Home Chapel, Puyallup, Washington with Pastor Larry Redelsperger officiating followed by cremation.
Afterglow- Anonymous
I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one. I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun; Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
