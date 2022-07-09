Granva Ann Bumpers Allen, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Brazosport Memorial Hospital.
Granva was born on November 19, 1944, to William Granvil and Cora Katherine Bumpers in Freeport, Texas, and has been a resident of Brazoria County for most of her life.
Known by many as a talented piano and organ player, Granva’s gift of playing music began at a young age when she learned to play by ear. She later learned to read sheet music and shared her gift with others by playing at family gatherings, weddings, social events, and churches across Brazoria County over the years. Granva truly had soul and spirit in her playing. Her talent and spunk will be greatly missed.
Granva earned her reputation as a hard worker, serving as an office administrator across a variety of industries like automotive sales and legal services. Granva was also a dedicated property manager and managed multiple properties. Her love for interior decorating and remodeling always kept her on the move.
You never saw her step out of the house without looking like she belonged in a fashion magazine. You could count on her hair, makeup, and nails being done and that she would be adorned in jewelry and designer clothing. She was always in the height of fashion.
Her storytelling ability and recollection of events were unmatched. She never missed a detail and made you feel as if you were there in the moment with her.
Her loving and giving spirit to her family, friends, and community made her a staple of the Brazosport area. She loved her grandchildren more than anything. She will be greatly missed.
Granva is survived by her two sons, Larry Gurganus, of Las Vegas and Paul Allen and his wife, Lisa, of Lake Jackson; her beloved grandkids, Phillip Allen, of Austin, and Breanna Allen, of Lake Jackson; and her sister, Ila Kay Odom, of Houston.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Granvil and Cora; her grandson, Paul Allen Jr., and her brother-in-law, Wayne Odom.
Pallbearers will be Ray Wagner, Ricky Swango, Ricky Swango Jr., Mikey Phillips, Zeke Rios Jr., and William Tidwell.
A visitation will be held will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 West Plantation Dr, Clute, Texas, followed by a celebration of Granva’s life at 11:00 a.m.
Granva will be laid to rest in Gulf Prairie Cemetery, Jones Creek, Texas.
