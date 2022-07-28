Sue Ella Smith “Susie”

Sue Ella Smith, of West Columbia, Texas passed away on July 20, 2022. She was fondly known as “Susie” by her family. She was born on January 18, 1953 in Richmond, Texas to Tommy Joe and Florence Lincecum.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Joe and Florence Lincecum; granddaughter, Alyssa Danford; grandparents, G. W. and Dorothy Lincecum; grandmother, Hazel Birdsong Smith; father-in- law, Kelly Smith; mother-in-law, Hatrise Smith.
She enjoyed playing BINGO, shopping and going out to eat with her sisters, going to Game Rooms and Casinos, spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Leroy James Smith; sons, Jared Wade Smith and Justin Smith; daughters, Gina Danford, Tamara LaRocca; sisters, Sherry Lincecum, Cynthia Brigance, Tommie Gray (Benny), all of West Columbia, Nancy Norton (John), of Wild Peach; sisters-in-law, Rene Corley, of New Branfels, Elizabeth Smith, Iowa; brothers, Roy Lee Lincecum (Tina), Brazoria, Gary Lincecum, Freeport, Robert Lynn Lincecum, West Columbia; brothers-in-law, Gene Smith (Gladys), New Branfels, Ray Smith, Arizona; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Dixon Funeral Home, 1211 South Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas on Saturday July 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Chris Reese officiating.
Visitation will be same day as service from 11:00 a.m. - 1 2:00 p.m.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
