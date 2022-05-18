Paul Henry Henderson
February 9, 1959 –
May 11, 2022
On Monday, February 9, 1959, in Clay County, Mississippi, the youngest of three children was born to Charles Strother Henderson Jr. and Virginia Newsom Henderson. A son, they named Paul Henry Henderson.
On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 10:18 a.m., surrounded by the love of his life and the three sons that treasured him so, Paul took his last breath and joined his loved ones waiting in Heaven.
Paul spent his early years exploring Shady Acres, Mississippi with his friend, John Wasson. Paul and his family lived in Kosciusko, Mississippi in a beautiful historic home. Later, they would move to the Henderson Farm on the outskirts of Kosciusko.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and walking through the woods. He especially loved squirrel hunting with his lifelong, childhood friend, Nick Brown.
He met the love of his life, Koye Ann Culberson, at the home of his brother, Chuck, in Richwood, Texas. Chuck and Paul had gone tool shopping and Paul was an hour late to their first date. They were married in 1985 on Manhattan Island, then honeymooned in Germany.
Paul was a Mississippi State graduate of 1982 and co-opted with the Dow Chemical Company before hiring on as a full-time chemical engineer. Paul worked for 40+ years and retired in January 2021, a member of the Chlorine 7 family, and a large part of the Olin family. “We will remember his bigger than life personality and awesome humor. Paul Henderson: The Process Control Code Monkey Legend.”
Paul and Koye raised their three wonderful boys Zack, John, and Tucker Henry, at their home in Lake Jackson, Texas. After his retirement in 2021, Paul realized his lifelong dream, when he was able to share blue bonnets, deer, and hill country charm, with his family, at their cabin in Pontotoc, Texas.
Paul was a member of Temple Baptist Church, Clute, Texas, and Family Life Church, Lake Jackson, Texas. He also attended Emmanuel Baptist church, Clute, Texas. As his illness progressed, ED Young was on every Sunday morning.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Strother Henderson Jr. and Virginia Newsom Henderson.
Left to remember and treasure his memory, are his wife, Koye Ann Culberson Henderson; his boys, Zackary Taylor Henderson and wife, Dylyn, John Odom Henderson and wife, Lauren, and Tucker Henry Henderson and wife, Sebrina. “My father didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.”-Clarence Budington Kellend. Honored to share their Pop-Pop’s legacy are his six grandchildren, Aubrey Taylor Henderson, Jessa Mae Henderson, Rylea Ellisa Perkins, Weston Odom Henderson, Maverick Colt Henderson, and Kinslie Rae Henderson. “Our Pop-Pop was such a great teacher, he could do anything!”
Also survived by his siblings, brother, Charles (Chuck) Henderson; and sister, Beverly Henderson Hines. “He was a bright and talented man, and I will never forget his kindness and wit. I’m so glad God chose me to be his sister.”
A memorial will be held in Paul’s honor, on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Home, Lake Jackson, Texas, with Pastor Donald Hintze officiating.
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.