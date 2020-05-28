Herman James Franklin Jr.
Funeral services for He rman James Franklin Jr., 71, of Angleton will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Angleton, Texas (Chenango Community) with Pastor Timothy Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Angleton, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, TX. (979) 849-8800.
