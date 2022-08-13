Herman Johnson, Sr. Aug 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Herman Johnson, Sr.Funeral services for Herman Johnson, Sr., 82, of Bay City, formerly of Cedar Lane are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.He passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Matagorda Regional Medical Center in Bay City, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Out with the old: Brazoswood High School finishes new school building. Mental health forum gives residents platform to express concerns Surfside Beach seeks to update city's ordinances Buzz about Lake Jackson chef reignites Danbury striving to build consistent playoff contender Sury, Kesler lead B’wood in season openers Police Beat for Aug. 13, 2022 Lady ’Necks win 5th straight Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSPCA co-director, husband die in boat crashAuthorities investigating weekend boat crash uncertain on reasonTHE SCOOP: Long John Silver's building will have a new tenantBeABlake Foundation honors late, beloved BCS graduateFreeport demands $200,000 from BrimageDonna Ann Wheeler WebsterJames Cameron Whitener, Jr.Jamarcus Javion JamesShane Robert McCainAustin takes Eagles under his wing Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGlobal Viral Transport Medium Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - BD, Hardy DX, HiMedia Labs, Laboratory Corp of America, Puritan Medical Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & Vircell - ResearchAndMarkets.com (3)Jones Creek home goes up in smoke (2)O'Rourke makes stop in Lake Jackson (2)Letter to the editor for Aug. 9, 2022 (1)Carl Ralph Williams (1)Thomas Edwin Cook, Sr. M.D. (1)John Alton Veillon (1)Planned community set to explode Bonney's population (1)Tommy Holcomb (1)Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension over allegations of improper conduct while receiving massages while a member of the Houston Texans. What do you think of his punishment? (1)Watt answers Brazosport High School teacher's Hail Mary (1)Updates for Aug 11, 2022 (1)Jarryd-Lowry (1)Ernest Ray Cotton (1)Jeannette Stephens (1)Texas lawmakers like Ike Dike (1)Lisa Benton toon for Aug. 9, 2022 (1) Online Poll Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension over allegations of improper conduct while receiving massages while a member of the Houston Texans. What do you think of his punishment? You voted: It is much too light considering how many women accused him. It is fair and on par with other players accused of breaking the NFL conduct policy He hasn't been convicted of anything and shouldn't be punished at all. Other (comment below) Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Public Hearing Notice-Sept ITBs Invitation to Bid Notice Request-Competitive Sealed ProActive Work Health Hiring XRay Tech Invitation to Bid-Bucket ITB ITB#22-6 Notice of Sale of R Property Bulletin
