Lola Mae Waldrep
Lola was born on August 23, 1935, to Harley D. and Ruth Browning in the Hammond Community outside of Bremond, Texas. She was the second of five children.
Her family moved to the Clute area when she was a child. Due to hard times they shared a house with her aunt and uncle and their five children until the families grew and could no longer fit into the same house. She attended school in the Clute/Lake Jackson area.
If you were lucky enough to have known Lola for any length of time, you surely were the recipient of her great hospitality which always included a readily available cup of coffee or sweet tea and her unbeatable home cooking. Lola worked hard each and every day. It was not uncommon for her to pick, prepare and can several types of vegetables in one day along with cooking, cleaning and sewing for her family. Her energy never seemed to lag.
She loved her family and friends and often showed that love through handmade quilts, house dresses, western shirts and crocheted afghans. She never sat down without either a book to read or some “hand work” to do.
Not having a lot of money never slowed Lola Mae down. She could do anything that she thought needed to be done including dressing and processing meat, repairing her washing machine and dryer or putting an alternator or starter on her old car.
One of her greatest memories was hosting “Jam Sessions” for her husband’s musician friends.
They would gather together, play music and eat all day long. She really enjoyed those visits with old and dear friends. She loved to dance and listen to country and gospel music.
Lola fought medical issues most of her lifetime but never complained and even in the end denied that she was in pain or suffering in any way. She was a plain spoken but kind and gentle woman who will live on in the hearts of many.
Awaiting her in heaven are her parents; her husband of 66 years, A.W. (Cowboy) Waldrep; sisters, Annie Williams and Jeanne Owen; and brother, Norman Browning.
She leaves behind her sister, Peggy Wilkins; her sons, Carl Waldrep; and his daughter, Jennifer (Robby) Goolsby; and their children Sydney, Rylee, and Kenny Waldrep; and his son, Jared Waldrep; daughter, Susie (David) Thacker; and their two children, Carlie Jo and Hayden Thacker. Also left behind are special friends, Robert Black and Sherron Stroebel.
A V isitation will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home. Internment will be at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in West Columbia.
