Edna “Bonnie” Lehner, 81 years of age, passed away in the presence of her family on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Lake Jackson, Texas.
She leaves behind her husband, Gary Lehner and daughter, Nesi (Terry) Sanders.
Bonnie was born on October 11, 1940, in Bedias, Texas, to the late Benny Risinger and Birdie Nobles. She was the oldest of three children, two brothers Wallace and David Risinger, who preceded her in death.
Bonnie found her true love later in life with Gary Lehner. They were married May 3, 1988, and celebrated 34 years as husband and wife living in Richwood, Texas.
She was blessed with three beautiful children, two sons, Ronnie and Bubba Stevens; and one daughter, Nesi Sanders. Bonnie was strong in her convictions as a mother and believed she was put on earth by God to have children and care for them. And she did, with unconditional love. Bubba left the earth on August 18, 1980, and thirteen years later Ronnie joined his brother in heaven on June 20, 1993. Bonnie never stopped loving them and always rejoiced in the thought that they were together and she would one day be with them again.
Family was everything to Bonnie. Whether it was sitting around the table playing dominoes or Yahtzee, cooking family dinners, spending time with her grandchildren or simply sitting on the back porch, being with family was near and dear to her heart. She was witty, joking with family and friends on numerous occasions and also enjoyed gambling, slot machines to be exact. Bonnie took care of her family, friends and loved them fiercely.
Bonnie is survived by her husband; daughter; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Raul) Vasquez, Jason (Kristen) Barton, Cody Garcia; and five great-grandchildren, Harley Tullos, Hayden Vasquez, Taylor Barton, Kaylin Barton and Janeveah Garcia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 11, 2022. For more information, please contact Nesi Sanders 979-236-3338. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the: Lewy Body Dementia Organization: https://www.lbda.org in memory of Bonnie.
The family would like to share their thanks for the care given by Hospice and those at Sodalis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.