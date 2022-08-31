Jose “Joe” Ordonez, 67, of Brazoria, Texas, transitioned from this life into eternal life, on August 7, 2022. Fondly known as “Pepper” by his family, he was born on September 26, 1954, in Bay City, Texas , to Juan V. and Juana Ordonez. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa who loved his family, fishing, and mechanic work.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Hilaria Ordonez; his daughters, Tina Anderson, of Wild Peach, Jasmine Ordonez, of West Columbia, Melissa Ordonez, of Houston and; son, Jose Daniel Ordonez, of Houston; grandchildren, Rosalie Moreno, Ayden Carter, Mateo Joseph Ordonez, Athena Grace Ordonez, Samantha Anderson, Amanda Anderson, Hayley Anderson, and Natalie Anderson; great-grandchild, Aria Marie Anderson; his sisters, Caye Martinez, Carmen Jammer (Elliott), Juanita Griffith, Lupe (Bruce) Thompson, Connie Ordonez; and brothers; Nicky Ordonez (Marchelle), Johnny Ordonez; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Juan V. Ordonez; grandparents, Nicanor Castillo and Maria Blasa Vega Ordonez; and mother-in-law, Demetria Castillo; brothers-in-law, Mario (Victoria) Villareal, Misael Hernandez Zepeda.
A Memorial Service celebrating Joe’s life will be held at Gulf Coast Christian Center in West Columbia, Texas, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
