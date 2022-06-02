Virginia Jones Laughlin (“Ginger”)
September 16, 1943 –
May 27, 2022
Virginia Jones Laughlin “Ginger”, of West Columbia, Texas , died on May 27, 2022. Ginger was born on September 16, 1943, in Bay City, Texas , to J.Q. Jones and Mildred Jones of West Columbia. After graduating with honors from Columbia High School, Ginger attended Wharton Junior College before transferring to Texas Christian University where she continued to excel academically, graduating in 1966 with a BS in Elementary Education.
Ginger was always proud of her teaching career, which she began as a 3rd grade teacher at Sweeny Elementary. After marrying Greg Laughlin, also of West Columbia, she moved to Houston where she continued her teaching career at Bunker Hill Elementary and made lifelong friends before leaving to start a family. In 1988, Ginger moved again with her family to the Washington, D.C. area, where she raised her children, Mary and Brad, and learned she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Ever feisty, she joined an early clinical study of MS at the National Institutes of Health and would fight the disease for the rest of her life. In 2000, Ginger moved back into her childhood home in West Columbia, where she felt most at home. Never one to accept her limitations or let MS get the best of her, she enjoyed the simple pleasures most of us take for granted, running errands around town, going to Study Club, and popping into the library.
Ginger was a life-long active and faithful member of the United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday regular at Columbia United Methodist until her health worsened over the past few years.
Ginger is survived by her loving family, including her children, Mary Newcomb and husband, Robert, of Fall Church, Virginia, and Brad Laughlin and wife, Leslie, of Arlington, Virginia; her grandson, Jack Newcomb, of Falls Church, Virginia; her sister, Jo Frances Chastain, of West Columbia; her niece, Stephanie Hilton and husband, Mark, of Charlotte, North Carolina; her nephew, Eugene Chastain and wife, Alex, of Saginaw, and great nephew, Dylan Chastain, also of Saginaw.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Columbia United Methodist Church in West Columbia, Texas, 315 S. 16th Street, with Pastor T. Kethley officiating. Interment will follow in Old Columbia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate) or Columbia United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.